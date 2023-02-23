ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.05-0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. ACCO Brands also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.08-1.12 EPS.

ACCO Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $5.67. 383,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,860. ACCO Brands has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.45 million, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACCO shares. BWS Financial lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered ACCO Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in ACCO Brands by 1,042.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 116.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.