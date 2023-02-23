Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $74.11

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.11 ($0.89) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($0.95). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 74 ($0.89), with a volume of 13,503 shares.

Accsys Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of £156.42 million, a PE ratio of -371.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.15.

Get Accsys Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Accsys Technologies

In other news, insider William Bickerton Rudge sold 44,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.76), for a total value of £27,739.53 ($33,405.02). 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accsys Technologies

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells solid wood and wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It offers solid wood for use in windows, doors, decking, and cladding under the Accoya brand; and wood chips to manufacture panel products under the Tricoya brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accsys Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accsys Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.