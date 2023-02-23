Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.87.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $479.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.95. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $373.67 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a market cap of $122.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

