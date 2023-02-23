Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 30,254 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 30,254 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $165.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.38. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

