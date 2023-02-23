Achain Price Hits $0.0014 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $222,665.81 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Achain has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010720 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- EOS (EOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00005642 BTC.
- BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007352 BTC.
- Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004932 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001114 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003496 BTC.
- Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001616 BTC.
Achain Coin Profile
ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com.
Achain Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.
