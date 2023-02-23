ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) PT Raised to $14.00 at JMP Securities

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. ACV Auctions has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

In other ACV Auctions news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $1,279,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 515,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,596.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 1,007,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,064,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,343,796 shares of company stock valued at $11,909,674. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 130.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

