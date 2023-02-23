Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Receives C$61.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$61.63.

AFN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$65.50 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AFN stock opened at C$52.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of C$28.80 and a 52-week high of C$54.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$999.24 million, a PE ratio of 94.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.33.

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

