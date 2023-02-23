Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.