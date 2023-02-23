Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.
Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.59. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $34.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.