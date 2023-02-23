Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Albemarle has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Albemarle has a dividend payout ratio of 5.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Albemarle to earn $26.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.0%.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $7.40 on Thursday, hitting $253.85. 2,270,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The company’s revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 29.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $497.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $325.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

