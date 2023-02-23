Aleph Zero 24 Hour Volume Tops $4.06 Million (AZERO)

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $315.59 million and approximately $4.06 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for $1.59 or 0.00006617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aleph Zero has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aleph Zero Coin Profile

Aleph Zero launched on January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 198,979,049 coins. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aleph Zero’s official message board is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

