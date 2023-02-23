Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $291.17.

ALFVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 270 to SEK 265 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

ALFVY stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52 week low of $22.73 and a 52 week high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Alfa Laval Corporate ( OTCMKTS:ALFVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Alfa Laval Corporate had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alfa Laval Corporate will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

