Allstate Corp Has $6.34 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Allstate Corp cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Allstate Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.95.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.98. 1,378,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,285,647. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

