Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $156.50 million and approximately $28.68 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000648 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.82 or 0.01295070 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005905 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000120 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00013725 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00032905 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.01634418 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001324 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

