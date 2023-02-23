Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of -785.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

NYSE:PINE opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

PINE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jonestrading upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

