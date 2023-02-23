Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $18.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 314.75% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.
Altice USA Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $13.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA
About Altice USA
Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Altice USA (ATUS)
- 3 Midcap Energy Stocks Set For Triple-Digit Earnings Growth
- Don’t Sleep on Airbnb Stock If You Want In on the Travel Boom
- 3 Large Caps With Good Upside AND Big Dividend Yields
- 3 Lithium Stocks Powering Up For Big 2023 Gains
- 2 M&A Deals Trading at Wide Spreads: A Game of Regulatory Risk
Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.