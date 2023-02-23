Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $18.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 314.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Altice USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $13.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

About Altice USA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 69.5% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.