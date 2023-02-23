Amaze World (AMZE) Trading 18.4% Higher This Week

Amaze World (AMZE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Amaze World token can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Amaze World has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Amaze World has a market cap of $40.17 million and approximately $25,097.19 worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Amaze World

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

