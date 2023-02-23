American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.19-$5.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.73.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

AEP opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.66 and a 200-day moving average of $92.67.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after buying an additional 448,887 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after buying an additional 327,199 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.