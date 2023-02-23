Amigo (LON:AMGO) Trading Down 13.8%

Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Rating) dropped 13.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03). Approximately 1,265,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 3,995,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.03).

Amigo Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4.13. The company has a market cap of £11.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59.

About Amigo



Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It also engages in trading business. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

