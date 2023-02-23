Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avanos Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Avanos Medical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AVNS opened at $29.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.90. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $35.91.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $217.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 23.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

