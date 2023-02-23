Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG):

2/23/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/15/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $367.00 to $374.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/14/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $358.00 to $361.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $387.00 to $385.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $379.00 to $383.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $300.00 to $370.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $396.00 to $392.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/17/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $345.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $344.00 to $374.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – SolarEdge Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $306.00 to $367.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SEDG traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $301.86. The stock had a trading volume of 963,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,005. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.25. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares in the company, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

