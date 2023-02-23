Analysts Set Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) PT at $214.25

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.25.

JLL has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,794,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 0.0 %

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Shares of JLL stock opened at $170.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.81. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $135.35 and a 12 month high of $250.87. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

