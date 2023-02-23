Analysts Set Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT at $23.75

Posted by on Feb 23rd, 2023

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHYGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLGHY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €33.00 ($35.11) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €16.00 ($17.02) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €21.50 ($22.87) to €20.50 ($21.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Telenet Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.