Analysts Set Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) PT at $23.75

Telenet Group Holding NV (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLGHY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €33.00 ($35.11) to €22.00 ($23.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €16.00 ($17.02) to €14.00 ($14.89) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Telenet Group from €21.50 ($22.87) to €20.50 ($21.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Telenet Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLGHY opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Telenet Group has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48.

Telenet Group Company Profile

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

