Analyzing Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) & Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Kyndryl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $819.76 million 0.86 -$98.08 million ($0.67) -6.22 Kyndryl $18.66 billion 0.19 -$731.00 million ($3.84) -4.16

Ribbon Communications has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kyndryl. Ribbon Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kyndryl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kyndryl 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ribbon Communications and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 55.88%. Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.39%. Given Ribbon Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ribbon Communications is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Risk & Volatility

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kyndryl has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ribbon Communications and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -11.97% 0.02% 0.01% Kyndryl -5.03% -25.39% -4.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.7% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Ribbon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Kyndryl shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ribbon Communications beats Kyndryl on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Rating)

Ribbon Communications, Inc. delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud. The IP Optical Networks segment provides secure, and reliable hardware and software products solutions for IP networking, switching, routing, and optical transport designed to support and enable technologies like 5G, distributed cloud computing and corresponding applications by delivering ultra-low cost-per-bit transport and multi-service flexibility. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About Kyndryl

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, telecommunications, retail, automobile, and transportation industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.