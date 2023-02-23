ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.34-$8.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.24 billion-$2.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.19 billion. ANSYS also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.34-8.86 EPS.

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of ANSYS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $268.55.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded up $27.97 on Thursday, reaching $294.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,933. ANSYS has a 1 year low of $194.23 and a 1 year high of $333.83. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.43.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.47 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 883 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in ANSYS by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

