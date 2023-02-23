Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,350 at Barclays

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 1,390 ($16.74) to GBX 1,350 ($16.26) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,280 ($15.41) to GBX 1,260 ($15.17) in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,800 ($21.68) to GBX 1,700 ($20.47) in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,400 ($16.86) to GBX 1,450 ($17.46) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($15.66) to GBX 1,640 ($19.75) in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,270.05.

Antofagasta Price Performance

ANFGF stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 1,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average is $16.11. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta Plc is a holding company, which engages in copper mining, transport, and water distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, Corporate and Other Items, and Transport Division. The Los Pelambres segment produces copper concentrate and molybdenum as a by-product.

