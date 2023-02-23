Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) PT Raised to $87.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $75.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 12.5 %

Shares of APLS opened at $65.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a current ratio of 7.21. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. The business had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $25,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,732,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,006,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,817,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,656,185 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $820,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 67.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

