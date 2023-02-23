Ardor (ARDR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.03 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 7% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market capitalization of $110.07 million and $5.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00082104 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00057367 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000337 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010278 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00028287 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001116 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001737 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003823 BTC.
Ardor Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org.
Buying and Selling Ardor
