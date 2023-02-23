ASD Price Reaches $0.0579 on Top Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One ASD token can currently be bought for about $0.0579 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $38.26 million and approximately $4.04 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00032741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00043942 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00021945 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.87 or 0.00216457 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,964.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

ASD Token Profile

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06049737 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,135,786.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

