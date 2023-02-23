Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.4766 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Atlanticus Price Performance

ATLCP stock opened at $20.65 on Thursday. Atlanticus has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Get Atlanticus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanticus

In other news, Chairman David G. Hanna purchased 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,823,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman David G. Hanna purchased 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $8,823,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,823,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 16,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $499,993.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,603.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.