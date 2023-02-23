ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 9.2%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. 121,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 187,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.51 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in ATRenew by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,667,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in ATRenew by 338.3% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 847,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 654,229 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ATRenew by 37.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 685,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 185,409 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ATRenew by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 228,511 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of ATRenew by 54.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 508,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

