ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Trading Down 9.2%

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $2.66. 121,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 187,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.54.
ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $356.51 million for the quarter.
ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
