Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) Insider Sells A$1,034,800.00 in Stock

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8 – Get Rating) insider Aidan Williams sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.96 ($5.49), for a total value of A$1,034,800.00 ($713,655.17).
Audinate Group Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.
About Audinate Group
Recommended Stories
- Palo Alto Networks Is The Leading Cyber Security Play
- It’s Not Time To Buy Toll Brothers, Inc Yet
- Why You Absolutely Must Buy Dividend Stocks This Year
- Furniture Stocks: A Comfortable Way To Ride Out The Storm
- JD.com Getting Desperate or Too Smart for Anyone to Figure Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Audinate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audinate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.