Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8) Insider Sells A$1,034,800.00 in Stock

Audinate Group Limited (ASX:AD8 – Get Rating) insider Aidan Williams sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$7.96 ($5.49), for a total value of A$1,034,800.00 ($713,655.17).

Audinate Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

About Audinate Group

Audinate Group Limited develops and sells digital audio visual (AV) networking solutions in Australia and internationally. It provides Dante, a technology platform that distributes digital audio and video signals over computer networks to original equipment manufacturers. The company also offers software products, such as Dante Controller, a real-time network monitoring device; Dante Virtual Soundcard that provides access to various audio devices on the network; Dante Via, a software that delivers multi-channel routing of computer-based audio; Dante Studio; and Dante Domain Manager, as well as Dante AVIO adapter.

