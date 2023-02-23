AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACQ. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$43.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:ACQ opened at C$29.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$738.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. AutoCanada has a 12-month low of C$20.76 and a 12-month high of C$36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76.

In related news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,006.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,006.56. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

