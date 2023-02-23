Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50-$1.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.98-$7.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.45.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.46 on Thursday, reaching $221.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,040,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,762. Autodesk has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $235.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $75,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,653 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 71.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Autodesk by 23.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

