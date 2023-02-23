Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.70. Avinger has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Get Avinger alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avinger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.