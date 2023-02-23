AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €31.50 Price Target by Bank Of America (Bofa) Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) received a €31.50 ($33.51) price objective from equities research analysts at Bank Of America (Bofa) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank Of America (Bofa)’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €32.50 ($34.57) target price on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on AXA in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($34.26) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €33.30 ($35.43) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Trading Down 1.1 %

EPA CS opened at €27.81 ($29.59) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is €25.89. AXA has a 52 week low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 52 week high of €27.69 ($29.46).

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.