BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Increases Dividend to GBX 16.60 Per Share

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.60 ($0.20) per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $10.40. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BA opened at GBX 902 ($10.86) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 852.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 817.57. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 893.80 ($10.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £27.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,097.67, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on BA shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($12.28) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,038 ($12.50) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 971.33 ($11.70).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

