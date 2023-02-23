Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Board Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Baidu Stock Up 0.6 %

Baidu stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $137.94. The stock had a trading volume of 6,876,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,156. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $170.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baidu from $139.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.28.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

