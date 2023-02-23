Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.15% from the stock’s previous close.
BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.28.
Baidu Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
