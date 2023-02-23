Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.15% from the stock’s previous close.

BIDU has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Baidu has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $170.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,252,000 after acquiring an additional 337,153 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,314,000 after buying an additional 251,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baidu by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $300,972,000 after buying an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,954,000 after buying an additional 555,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in Baidu by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after buying an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

