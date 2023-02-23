Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Raised to $191.00 at Citigroup

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $176.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.29% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research report on Monday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.72.
Baidu Trading Down 2.6 %
BIDU opened at $137.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 84.12, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. Baidu has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $170.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.45.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
