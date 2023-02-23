Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.46

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.46 and traded as low as $2.35. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 11,468 shares traded.
Banco Bradesco Trading Up 2.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.
Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.
About Banco Bradesco
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
