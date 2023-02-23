Barclays Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $205.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WINGGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Wingstop Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of WING opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $193.74.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,368,000 after purchasing an additional 478,338 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $61,571,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 376.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 397,774 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,284,000 after acquiring an additional 219,977 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

Further Reading

