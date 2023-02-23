Barclays Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $205.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $177.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Wingstop Trading Up 7.7 %

Shares of WING opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.60. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $67.67 and a twelve month high of $193.74.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

About Wingstop

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,767,000 after purchasing an additional 828,904 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wingstop by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 767,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,368,000 after purchasing an additional 478,338 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth about $61,571,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Wingstop by 376.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 503,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,634,000 after purchasing an additional 397,774 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 343,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,284,000 after acquiring an additional 219,977 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

