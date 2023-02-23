BarnBridge Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.82 Million (BOND)

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One BarnBridge token can currently be purchased for about $4.94 or 0.00020599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. BarnBridge has a market capitalization of $38.82 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge was first traded on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,857,645 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

