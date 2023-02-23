Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$3.00 EPS.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 4.0 %

NYSE BBWI traded up $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $43.56. The company had a trading volume of 8,818,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,887,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 20.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

