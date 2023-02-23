Beazley (LON:BEZ) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 920 ($11.08) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 787 ($9.48) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Beazley from GBX 835 ($10.06) to GBX 840 ($10.12) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 825 ($9.93) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.54) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 782.25 ($9.42).

Get Beazley alerts:

Beazley Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Beazley stock opened at GBX 674.50 ($8.12) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 664.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 628.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.83, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 6.45. The company has a market capitalization of £4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,698.00, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 365.31 ($4.40) and a 1-year high of GBX 695 ($8.37).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.