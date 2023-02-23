BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.03

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.03 and traded as low as C$10.20. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$10.29, with a volume of 34,979 shares.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of -0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 16.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other BELLUS Health news, Director Pierre Larochelle sold 35,667 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.59, for a total transaction of C$448,976.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 131,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,653,924.73. Company insiders own 9.61% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

