Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 900 ($10.84) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($12.28) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,038 ($12.50) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.84) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 971.33 ($11.70).

BAE Systems Trading Down 0.5 %

BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 902 ($10.86). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695,788 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,097.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 852.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 817.57. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 893.80 ($10.76).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

