Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 6,700 ($80.68) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RIO. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.21) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.39) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,900 ($83.09) to GBX 7,400 ($89.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,500 ($66.23) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($69.85) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,138.46 ($73.92).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.2 %

LON RIO traded up GBX 12.06 ($0.15) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,995.06 ($72.19). The stock had a trading volume of 2,316,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,865. The firm has a market capitalization of £74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 663.91, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,406 ($77.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6,031.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,376.03.

Insider Activity

About Rio Tinto Group

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($67.09), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($333,025.58). Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.