Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,183.22

Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,183.22 ($14.25) and traded as high as GBX 1,300 ($15.66). Big Yellow Group shares last traded at GBX 1,245 ($14.99), with a volume of 262,038 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.45) target price on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,482.50 ($17.85).

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,183.57. The company has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 500.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04.

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

About Big Yellow Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.27) per share. This is a boost from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,788.62%.

(Get Rating)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.