Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $43.05 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for approximately $43.05 or 0.00179505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $829.42 million and approximately $40.37 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,982.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00576277 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00045742 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000844 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Profile
Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
