BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stake Lowered by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,149 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BlackBerry worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steve Rai sold 8,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.32, for a total value of $29,740.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,655 shares in the company, valued at $161,534.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 39,683 shares of company stock worth $136,059 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $3.87 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BB has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

About BlackBerry

(Get Rating)

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Further Reading

